Man charged in fatal Katy drive-by shooting of mother of 3 was allegedly bullied by her son

KATY, Texas – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a drive-by shooting in April has been arrested.

Giovanni Medrano was also charged with the murder of 46-year-old Kimberly Lewis, and he was at Probable Cause Court Friday.

Medrano is accused of shooting the woman at her Katy home in the 3000 block of Winchester Ranch Trail. The Harris County Sheriff’s office said Lewis’ 19-year-old son found her dead and called 911. Her other two sons were also at the home.

When deputies arrived, they found her in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. During court, officials said Medrano went to the woman’s home to scare her son who allegedly had bullied him since ninth grade. Medrano also told officers he did not mean to shoot the woman.

His bond was set at $500,000.