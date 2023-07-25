Man accused of sexually assaulting child arrested in Sealy

SEALY, Texas – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child was arrested in Sealy Monday, the Sealy Police Department said.

Officers said they received a report of a possible sexual assault of a child and began an investigation into the allegations.

Detectives reportedly worked with Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center. As a result of the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Joseph Mesa.

Mesa was taken into custody at around 6:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of Highway 90 W.

The suspect was booked into the Austin County Jail for aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.