Surprise party nearly ruined after party planner never shows up, takes roughly $1,300

Arielle Ball says a surprise party she planned for her fiancé was almost ruined when her party planner never showed up and she had already paid in full.

Arielle Ball has been planning her fiancé's surprise birthday party since February.

“This is his first time having a real party where someone planned something for him, so I wanted to make it special,” said Ball.

Ball said she used a recommended event planner called Monique Party Planning to help her plan her roaring 20′s theme casino night.

“She was supposed to give the wow factor. She was supposed to do all the décor, the backdrop, all the lighting,” said Ball.

She said her last conversation with the planner was last Sunday. Hours before the party on Saturday, Monique would not respond to Ball’s text.

“I gave it some time, maybe she had some bad service, so I gave her a call. And it said, your phone didn’t go through. So, I thought that was odd and I wondered if she blocked me,” said Ball.

KPRC 2 also tried calling, but the phone appeared to be disconnected.

Monique’s Instagram page, now appears to be deactivated but the Facebook page is still up.

Ball said she had positive interactions with Monique prior to Saturday.

“She was very accessible, she was responsive, she seemed like it was a legit business. She gave me my invoices very professionally,” said Ball.

Ball said she sent Monique several invoices totaling roughly $1,300. Some were sent via Zelle. Ball never met Monique in person.

“I talked to her on the phone, but never physically saw her in person,” said Ball.

Fortunately, Crystal Washington with Crystal Clear Event, saved Ball’s party.

“I said I can just reach out to everyone I know and try to get everything in for you asap,” Washington said.

“I’m still trying to stay positive.” said Ball.

Ball said she hopes Monique Party Planning does not ruin anymore surprise parties.

Ball said she plans to notify authorities.