VIDEO: Man targeted at west Houston ATM after withdrawing cash; Watch what happened to protect yourself

HOUSTON – Police said they are looking for two men who robbed a man of his wallet in west Houston in May.

The robbery happened on May 20 after a man withdrew money from a bank’s ATM around 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Blalock Road. He was about to head toward his vehicle when a man in a hooded shirt ran to him and grabbed his wallet out of his hand before jumping into a newer-model four-door sedan.

Officers said a second suspect had been watching the victim. He approached the car, but he wasn’t able to get inside as the suspects drove off.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if you have information about the case.