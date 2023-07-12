86º

VIDEO: Man targeted at west Houston ATM after withdrawing cash; Watch what happened to protect yourself

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department, west Houston
Police said they are looking for two men who robbed a man of his wallet in west Houston in May.

The robbery happened on May 20 after a man withdrew money from a bank’s ATM around 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Blalock Road. He was about to head toward his vehicle when a man in a hooded shirt ran to him and grabbed his wallet out of his hand before jumping into a newer-model four-door sedan.

Officers said a second suspect had been watching the victim. He approached the car, but he wasn’t able to get inside as the suspects drove off.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 if you have information about the case.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

