Large sinkhole cause traffic delays in Memorial Village

HOUSTON – A large sinkhole reported in Memorial Village is causing major traffic delays Friday afternoon.
The sinkhole, which is located near Fondren and Woodway, was reported around 9 a.m. and has since been causing detours and delays in the area.
The Memorial Village Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being.
