Woman attempts to crash into man’s vehicle, fatally crashes into ditch in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A woman is dead after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said she crashed her vehicle after attempting to ram into another vehicle in east Harris County late Wednesday.

It happened on Ellis School Road near Thompson Road near Baytown shortly after 11 p.m.

Deputies said two vehicles were involved in the crash, one was driven by a 31-year-old man and the other by a 21-year-old woman. Both were believed to be in a possible dating relationship.

Investigators believe the woman attempted to crash into the man’s vehicle when she lost control of her vehicle, landing in a ditch.

Deputies said the woman, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt was found ejected from her vehicle. She died at the scene.

The man was not hurt, according to deputies. He was detained at the scene for questioning. Investigators believe the two were apparently involved in an argument before the crash happened.

An investigation remains ongoing.