Blue Bell Creameries debuts new flavor for National Ice Cream Month

Blue Bell Creameries debuted a new flavor for National Ice Cream Month, held in July.

The ice cream, dubbed “Monster Cookie Dough,” will be sold beginning Thursday. It’s described as “a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.”

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

