KPRC’s Derrick Shore visited the Titanic wreckage in a Submersible more than 20 years ago; Here’s what he recalls

As the nation is left questioning what occurred during this week’s horrific OceanGate submersible implosion, there are a select few people who have made the voyage and returned back to shore safely.

KPRC 2′s Houston Life Co-Host Derrick Shore is one of those few.

More than 20 years ago, Shore was sent on an assignment as a young, 19-year-old reporter to go visit the Titanic wreckage site.

He, his producer John, and their pilot Jena took the 12-hour journey to the site which is 2 and a half miles deep into the ocean.

“It got dark very, very quickly. Within just a couple minutes of getting into the water and starting our descent,” Shore said. “And the deeper we got, the colder we got. And every second, we were dropping.”