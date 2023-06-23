88º

KPRC’s Derrick Shore visited the Titanic wreckage in a Submersible more than 20 years ago; Here’s what he recalls

“We didn’t have a contingency plan,” Shore recalled. “And so, if something went wrong, we knew that there were huge risks.”

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

As the nation is left questioning what occurred during this week’s horrific OceanGate submersible implosion, there are a select few people who have made the voyage and returned back to shore safely.

KPRC 2′s Houston Life Co-Host Derrick Shore is one of those few.

More than 20 years ago, Shore was sent on an assignment as a young, 19-year-old reporter to go visit the Titanic wreckage site.

He, his producer John, and their pilot Jena took the 12-hour journey to the site which is 2 and a half miles deep into the ocean.

“It got dark very, very quickly. Within just a couple minutes of getting into the water and starting our descent,” Shore said. “And the deeper we got, the colder we got. And every second, we were dropping.”

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

