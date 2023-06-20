ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice to Texans Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures

HOUSTON – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued for Texans to voluntarily reduce their electricity use due to extreme temperatures Tuesday and forecasted record demand.

ERCOT’s Voluntary Conservation Notice will be in effect Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reliant Energy also asked customers to conserve electricity on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the company said they would like people to help conserve electricity from 2-9 p.m.

With high temperatures expected throughout Texas, your help is needed to conserve electricity tomorrow, June 20 from 2 to 9 p.m. You can help by reducing your usage by limiting the use of large appliances. Get tips and tools to conserve. https://t.co/odtKrQuOsC — reliantenergy (@reliantenergy) June 19, 2023

This is a result of the excessive heat warning issued in southeast and south central Texas and hot temperatures across the state. One way people can help is by trying to avoid using large appliances.

In Houston, it will be dangerously hot again, and it will feel like 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday. Stay updated on Tuesday’s forecast here.

ERCOT issued a weather watch from June 15-21 because it expects there will be high electrical demand due to the weather.

The electrical grid is still in good condition and can meet the demand.

ERCOT set 11 records related to demand from customers last year. The current record is 80,148 megawatts, and this peak was reached on July 20, 2022.