Excessive heat warning through this afternoon

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will cool slightly for Thursday with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Today’s Forecast:

It is another dangerously hot day. High temperatures will top out in the triple-digits. The heat index will make it feel like 110-115 degrees again this afternoon.

It is going to be HOT. Limit time outdoors in the heat of the day.

Excessive heat warnings have been extended through this afternoon and will most likely include Wednesday. The dome of high pressure is firmly in control through mid-week. Temperatures will be around triple digits with a dangerous heat index. An area of low pressure drops temperatures Thursday and also brings a chance of rain.

We finally head toward more of a typical summertime pattern Thursday and Friday

Tropical Storm Bret:

A rare tropical storm has formed in the open Atlantic Ocean. The water in the Atlantic is warm like we expect to see in August or September, so this will become a hurricane by Thursday. It will not move into the Gulf of Mexico as the weather pattern will curve this north. A storm forming in this area is incredibly rare. Only five storms have formed in the open Atlantic since 1950! Most June storms form in the Gulf of Mexico, northern Caribbean, or southeast coast. There is another wave getting more organized closer to Africa.

Bret will impact the Leeward Islands by Friday.

Since 1950 most storms form in this red area in the month of June

10-Day Forecast:

Wednesday marks the first day of summer, expect temperatures to remain hot throughout the summer season. This week, on Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will reach 100°. However, there is potential for relief on Thursday and Friday (hallelujah) with chances of rain between 20%-30%. This will roll over into next week leaving temperatures in the upper 90s. Plan accordingly if you are spending time outdoors, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and stay hydrated.