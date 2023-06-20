All northbound lanes on East Loop at Turning Basin Drive shut down due to gas truck fire

HOUSTON – Firefighters worked quickly Tuesday afternoon to put out an 18-wheeler that was engulfed in flames on a highway in east Houston.

Sky 2 caught the intense scene just as HFD fire trucks arrived at the scene and started working to put out the flames.

Video from Sky 2 showed the Pilot truck’s front end in flames.

There has been no word yet on injuries.

All northbound lanes of the East Loop at Turning Basin Drive are currently shut down while crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.