18-year-old accused of killing grandmother with tow hook at NE Houston home

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against an 18-year-old accused of killing his grandmother Sunday in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Mylon Louis Colquitt, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of 66-year-old Sheila Archie.

Officers were sent out to conduct a welfare check at Archie’s home in the 4200 block of Russell Street around 9:20 a.m. Monday.

Family members had grown concerned after not being able to get in touch with the woman.

When officers arrived, they found Archie dead. She had suffered from head trauma, investigators said.

Court documents show that Colquitt killed Archie by striking her with a tow hook, which is a curved device used to pull a vehicle.

Colquitt was taken into custody at another location.