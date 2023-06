Tippy, the dog, was rescued after he got stuck behind a toilet.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Woodlands Fire Department rescued a small dog on Monday after he got stuck behind a toilet.

Firefighters received a call about the situation in the morning hours. Tippy, the dog, was OK although he was restrained.

First responders tried to remove the pup, but in the end, they had to remove Sheetrock to release him. Tippy is back with his owner and having a nap in a safer location.

Tippy, the dog, was rescued after he got stuck behind a toilet. (The Woodlands Fire Department)

