Bebe Rexha taken to hospital after fan throws phone at her face during concert

Bebe Rexha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 76th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Pop star Bebe Rexha was smacked in the face by a cellphone that sailed from the audience onto the stage during her New York City concert over the weekend, landing one man in police custody.

Video shows Rexha bringing her hands to her face in shock, then dropping to her knees as crew members rush onto the stage behind her.

“Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that,” wrote a Twitter user who shared the clip online.

Read the story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.