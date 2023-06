HOUSTON – Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen in southeast Houston.

59-year-old Reginald Castille was last seen Wednesday in the 8400 block of Garden Parks Drive.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans, and black Converse shoes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call HPD’s Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840