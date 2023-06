Highway 59 north ramp lanes shut down after 18-wheeler rollover crash at Interstate 610.

HOUSTON – The north ramp lanes on Highway 59 were shut down on Tuesday after an 18-wheeler rollover crash at Interstate 610 North Loop eastbound.

The wreck was reported around 12:39 p.m. and no one was injured. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene and other first responders.

The ramp will be closed for several hours. Drivers can expect delays.

Take a look at our traffic map by going here.