Comedy legend Katt Williams to host show at NRG Arena

An Emmy Award-winning actor and legend in the comedy world will be rocking a stage near you soon.

The one and only Katt Williams is set for his 2023 “Dark Matter Tour.”

During his tour, Katt will stop through Houston and perform in front of a crowd at the NRG Arena.

Katt is known to sell out arenas, leaving fans bursting at the seams with laughter. Several of his comedy specials are currently on Netflix.

He is most known for his notable roles in “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out,” and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

The highly anticipated show will take place on Sept. 30.

Tickets are available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. General sale begins Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.