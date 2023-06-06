Driver dies in fiery wrong-way crash on Highway 59 in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man died after his car caught on fire in a wrong-way crash on Highway 59 on Sunday in southwest Houston.

The wreck happened around 2:50 a.m. near Shepherd Drive.

The Houston Police Department said a 44-year-old man was driving the wrong way on the highway. He was going southbound in the northbound lanes, then his Dodge Charger crashed into a concrete barrier and caught on fire.

A METRO police officer saw heavy flames coming from the car. Firefighters were called to the scene and contained the blaze. The driver was inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to identify the victim.

There weren’t any other passengers in the car. The highway was also closed on Sunday while police investigated and it was reopened the same day.