Fort Bend ISD changes sports games ticket prices, see the latest information

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials with the Fort Bend Independent School District said they are changing ticket prices for sports games for the 2023-2024 school year.

See below to check out the new prices.

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Bellaire HS’s Zain and Sophia Hamdani

Varsity football games

Presale tickets will be $8 for adults and $6 for students.

General admission tickets purchased the day of the game will be $10.

Prices for other athletic games

High school tickets will be $4.

Middle school tickets will be $3.

“FBISD Athletics exists to inspire and equip student-athletes with responsibility, values, sportsmanship and teamwork through participation in sports so they can pursue futures beyond what they can imagine,” the district’s website states.

Fort Bend ISD has cross country, football, softball, basketball, and other activities.