KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Bellaire HS’s Zain and Sophia Hamdani

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week are Zain and Sophia Hamdani of Bellaire High School.
Zain and Sophia are siblings, and both lead their success in Bellaire High’s track program. The two credit each other for support.
“I just love going to track with (my brother), we support one another,” said Sophia.
“There’s never any sibling pressure like ‘oh, you’re trying to beat this time? Well I’ll beat your time,’” said Zain. “We’re like two friends working together.”
Congratulations to Zain and Sophia for becoming this week’s Athletes of the Week!