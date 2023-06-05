Dave Chappelle is coming to Texas, y’all: Comedian announces 4 stand-up performances around Lone Star State this summer

HOUSTON, Texas – Dave Chappelle is returning and bringing the heat with him this summer!

The award-winning comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer is bringing his stand-up comedy show “Dave Chappelle Live” to four Texas cities this July.

In partnership with Live Nation, Chappelle will visit the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 29, Toyota Center in Houston on July 1, AT&T Center in San Antonio on July 12, and at Moody Center in Austin on July 14.

Tickets will go on sale today, June 5 at 5 p.m. CT at ticketmaster.com.

No cell phones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests will maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected.