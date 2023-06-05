9th person comes forward alleging abuse by former HISD elementary school teacher

HOUSTON – Another person has come forward alleging they were abused by a former Houston Independent School District teacher.

In February, 45-year-old Manuel Ponce, who taught at HISD’s Sutton Elementary School, was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, all related to sexual abuse of children.

Now, months later, court officials say another alleged victim has come forward and prosecutors are gathering evidence.

In February, there were a total of eight people who said they were touched by Ponce during the 2021-2022 school year.

Prosecutors said one of them reported being touched at least three to five times a month for the entire school year. Another child said she was touched at least twice - once on her birthday and another time in December during a pajama day at school.

Two teachers, who didn’t see any of the alleged abuse, were suspicious of Ponce because he had his students “in the hallway unattended while he’s in the classroom.” Other teachers didn’t see touching, but said they saw kids in the hallway alone, prosecutors said.

Ponce resigned from HISD in July 2022, according to the district.

He is set to reappear in court on July 13.