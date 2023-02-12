Former HISD elementary school teacher accused of sexually abusing several children, court docs state

A former teacher at Sutton Elementary School in the Houston Independent School District is now in jail after he was accused of sexually abusing several children, including at least one of his former second-grade students.

Manuel Ponce, 45, was arrested on Friday and remains behind bars.

Ponce is facing multiple charges including four felonies and one misdemeanor, all related to alleged sexual abuse of children.

HPD investigators say there are a total of eight victims who were possibly touched by Ponce.

The school district says Ponce resigned from the district in July of 2022.

His bond was set at $205,000 Friday, and he’s expected in jail again Monday morning.