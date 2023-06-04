87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

5-year-old in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in north Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, pedestrian, Harris County
Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 5-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 1499 Gears Road near the intersection of Trickey Road.

The vehicle that struck the child fled the scene, but according to the sheriff’s office has been located.

All eastbound lanes of Gears Road are shut down east of Trickey Road.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email