5-year-old in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 5-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 1499 Gears Road near the intersection of Trickey Road.

A 5-yr-old toddler was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The female toddler has been transported in serious condition. The striking vehicle has been located.

The vehicle that struck the child fled the scene, but according to the sheriff’s office has been located.

All eastbound lanes of Gears Road are shut down east of Trickey Road.