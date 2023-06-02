These Houston-area school districts are serving free breakfast and lunch this summer

HOUSTON – Multiple Houston-area school districts are providing free meals to children during the summer months.

The programs are resources for families who may struggle to provide breakfast and/or lunch for their kids when school is out of session.

The following districts and locations will serve students this summer:

Crosby ISD will be sponsoring Seamless Summer Food Service, which will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all children between 1 year and 18 years of age. Serving sites and serving times are as follows:

Barrett Elementary - June 5 to June 29

Breakfast- 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m., Lunch- 10:30 – 11:30 (closed Friday)

815 FM 1942, Crosby 77532 Monday – Thursday

Crosby High School - June 5 to June 29

Breakfast- 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., Lunch- 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

333 Red Summit Dr., Crosby 77532 Monday – Thursday (closed Friday)

Crosby Middle School - June 5 to June 29

Breakfast- 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m., Lunch- 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

14703 FM 2100 Crosby, 77532

Monday – Thursday (closed Friday)

HISD’s program runs from June 6 to July 3 at most campuses, with some extending the program until later in July. Parents are encouraged to call their school or the Nutrition Services Department to confirm serving times. For more information, visit the district’s website.

Beginning May 30 through August 3, designated Katy ISD schools will begin offering breakfast and/or lunch at no cost for kids 18 and younger.

Summer meal sites include:

Opportunity Awareness Center (OAC)/Raines High School, May 30 – August 3

Breakfast- 7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m., Lunch- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (closed the week of July 4)

Memorial Parkway Elementary, June 5 – 29

Breakfast - 7:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m., Lunch - 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Rhoads Elementary, June 5 - 29

Breakfast- 7:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m., Lunch- 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

King Elementary, June 5 - 29

Breakfast- 7:30 a.m. - 8:20 a.m., Lunch- 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Morton Ranch High School - Ninth Grade Center, June 5 - July 21

No breakfast, Lunch- 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. (closed on July 4 and 17 only)

Paetow High School, June 5 - July 21

No breakfast, Lunch- 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. (closed the week of July 4 and on July 17-18)

Mayde Creek High School – Ninth Grade Center, June 5 – July 27

No breakfast, Lunch- 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. (closed the week of July 4 and on July 17-18)

The Houston Food Bank is also serving free meals to local children 18 years old and younger this summer.

Information for the child is not required to be eligible for a meal. For site locations, visit HoustonFoodBank.org or contact a Houston Food Bank Kids Café team member at (713) 223-3700.

Do you know of any other locations that are serving children free food this summer? Let us know in the comments.