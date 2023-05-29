84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

What is counsel?

Andrea Slaydon, Investigative and Special Projects Producer

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Tags: Investigates, Anatomy of a Trial

HOUSTON – You may have seen a judge on tv say, “Counsel, my chambers!”

In this Anatomy of a Trial video, we’ll show you who counsel is and what they do.

Is there a legal term you want to know more about?

Tell us in a comment below.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Award-winning TV producer and content creator. My goal as a journalist is to help people. Faith and family motivate me. Running keeps me sane.

email

As an Emmy award-winning journalist, Jason strives to serve the community by telling in-depth stories and taking on challenges many pass over. When he’s not working, he’s spending time with his girlfriend Rosie, and dog named Dug.

email