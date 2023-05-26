81º

Disturbance at north Harris County smoke shop leads to person being shot dead

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after a disturbance at a north Harris County smoke shop escalated to gunshots being fired.

The smoke shop is located in the 5000 block of W. FM 1960.

The sheriff’s office said the disturbance may have started inside the shop, spilled out into the parking lot and an adjacent emergency clinic.

Upon arrival, units located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

