WATCH: George Floyd Memorial Lecture

Benjamin T. Jealous, former president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), delivered the 2023 George Floyd Memorial Lecture at Houston Public Library’s African American History Research Center Thursday.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is one of nation’s largest civil rights organization and Jealous was the youngest president in its history.

He is the co-author of the essay collection “Reach: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading, and Succeeding.” Jealous’ second book, “Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing,” was published in early 2023.

