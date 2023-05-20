Couple’s mobile home left in Houston street by moving company after tow hitch breaks demolished

Hugo Narváez and his wife Maria are left picking up the pieces after the house they spent 16 years turning into a home was dropped in the middle of Malcolm Drive Tuesday by a moving company they hired, and then demolished by the city on Thursday morning.

HOUSTON – A family lost almost everything after a moving company they hired to relocate their mobile home left it abandoned in the middle of Malcolm Drive in north Houston.

The city knocked the home down and cleaned up the mess Thursday morning, hours after the story aired.

“It was already destroyed, so they had to demolish it, everything inside was destroyed,” said Hugo.

We checked and the city told us because the home was blocking the road, it was a safety hazard, and because of its condition it couldn’t be moved and had to be torn down.

Hugo said he and his wife saved only what they and a group of kind strangers could grab before the demolition. Most of their belongings were left behind.

“I had a piggy bank in there that had close to $800, and that was one of the things destroyed inside of it,” he said.

Hugo had to move because the land he had been renting was sold. He said he quickly hired someone to help him relocate

“A guy actually put a sign outside of my house, I guess to advertise, and he said that within six hours he would have it moved,” he said.

Hugo shared a contract that he said was written by Jose Antonio Serratos, the owner of Serratos Mobile Home company. He said he paid Serratos money up front for the move, but the job was never finished. Hugo said the moving company’s trailer broke, three tires popped, and his family’s home was left abandoned down the street from where the home was supposed to sit. He said the moving company hasn’t offered any help. KPRC 2 called the company, but the person who answered hung up once they learned where we were calling from.

The couple said they are in desperate need of a new place to live, and they are now hoping for a miracle.

“In this world, God can help anybody,” said Hugo.

Hugo and his wife have setup a Gofundme.