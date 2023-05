A possible chemical leak after a crash is affecting several frontage road lanes on Beltway 8 South.

HOUSTON – A possible chemical leak following a crash involving an 18-wheeler is affecting several frontage road lanes on Beltway 8 South.

The leak was reported around 8:34 a.m., according to Houston Transtar.

Three eastbound frontage road lanes are being impacted near Hughes Road and Sabo Road. Drivers should expect delays on this streets.

See below to take a look at current road conditions.