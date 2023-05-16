Sister makes grisly discovery days after shooting reported at brother’s northeast Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a man was found dead in his northeast Harris County apartment and his sister made the grisly discovery.

Authorities believe the 30-year-old man might have been dead in the apartment for days. The complex is in the Timber Run Apartments complex in the 13000 block of Woodforest Boulevard near Rivergrove Drive.

HCSO said on Saturday they were called to the Timber Run Apartments after reports of a shooting. Investigators said deputies knocked on the apartment door belonging to the victim, but no one answered. Days later, HCSO said the man’s sister showed up to the apartment, forced her way in and found her brother in the doorway dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said there is no evidence the man was shot inside the apartment.

HCSO and the medical examiner continue to investigate at the scene as of this writing, working to piece together where and why the man was shot.