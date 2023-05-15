‘Danger and a nuisance’: Mayor Turner, local leaders call on Congress to pass Railway Safety Act

Houston Health Department says it has detected cancer-causing chemical around Fifth Ward near Kashmere Gardens

HOUSTON – Houston-area leaders, including Mayor Sylvester Turner are calling on Congress to urge action on the passage of the Rail Safety Act of 2023.

A news conference is planned for 9 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry the livestream in the video player above.

The call to action comes after residents have complained about trains blocking access on Milby Street in the Fifth Ward, calling it a “danger and a nuisance.” That particular area has been identified as a hot spot.

The Railway Safety Act of 2023, a bipartisan senate bill, was introduced after the hazardous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

According to the City of Houston, the city’s East End leads the nation in blocked railroad crossings and adds that it costs resources to come up with a plan for emergency responders to move around areas blocked by trains.

