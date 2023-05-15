Cleanup underway after 31-car train derailment reported in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Montgomery County officials are responding to reports of a train derailment Monday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the 31-car derailment was reported in Dacus on N Log Cabin Road near FM 1486.

Officials said all of the cars located on the train were loaded with limestone rock.

Currently, there are no reports of hazardous materials or any other dangerous materials that pose any threat to the community, officials said.

There are also no reports of injuries or road closures.