Man who allegedly approached police with knife after noise complaint dies after shooting involving officer

HOUSTON – A man, who approached police with a knife on Saturday, died after being shot by an officer, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:18 p.m. in the 100 block of Palmyra Street in north Houston.

A party was being held in the neighborhood after a graduation. Police said a man talked to the organizers of the party because their music was loud and threatened them with a knife.

The man said he would return if the volume of the music wasn’t turned down.

Officers were later called to the scene and spoke to the person, who reported the situation.

The man returned while law enforcement was speaking to people at the party, and police said he had a knife.

Authorities said they told the man several times to drop the knife, but he moved close to an officer.

Police tried to move away from the man. Law enforcement said an officer backed into a vehicle and shot the man several times.

The man was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. He died from his injuries, although officials provided him with first aid.

The Special Investigation Unit and homicide investigators are assisting with the investigation as well as the Crime Scene Unit.

The Internal Affairs Unit and Harris County District Attorney’s Office is also looking into the case.

There is still an active scene. Officers are also asking any witnesses or people with video of the incident to contact them. The officers’ body cameras captured footage of the situation, and the vide will be released in 30 days.