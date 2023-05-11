Suspect charged after hitting man with vehicle, leaving him on side of NW Houston road

The suspect, Jose Ricardo Carcamo, 57, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - causing death in the 183rd State District Court.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after police say he hit a man with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, around 3:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block Brittmoore Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man dead on the side of the road.

Investigators said the victim was in the roadway, possibly crossing the street, when he was hit by Carcamo who was driving a red Nissan Frontier. Carcamo failed to stop and render aid and left the scene.

Officers in the area later spotted Carcamo and the vehicle, which had heavy front-end damage, parked at a business located in the 5500 block of Brittmoore Road. Carcamo was questioned, taken into custody and charged.