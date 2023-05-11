85º

Several eastbound lanes on 610 South Loop closed after 4-vehicle crash causes diesel spill

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A hazmat spill temporarily closed several eastbound lanes on the IH-610 South Loop following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar.

The four-vehicle crash was reported at 12:39 p.m. at Holmes and Scott streets.

Officials said an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash, causing diesel to spill on several lanes.

The right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes were closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

