Several eastbound lanes on 610 South Loop closed after 4-vehicle crash causes diesel spill

HOUSTON – A hazmat spill temporarily closed several eastbound lanes on the IH-610 South Loop following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar.

The four-vehicle crash was reported at 12:39 p.m. at Holmes and Scott streets.

610 South Loop (eastbound) @ Holmes, 18-Wheeler crash with diesel spill has three lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 11, 2023

Officials said an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash, causing diesel to spill on several lanes.

The right shoulder, right lane and two center lanes were closed as crews worked to clean up the scene.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

For more details, go to Click2Houston.com/traffic.