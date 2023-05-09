Watch Live: TSU and Rice University announce partnership to create more opportunities for students, promote research

Texas Southern University and Rice University are holding an event on Tuesday to announce a new partnership to help students grow.

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University and Rice University are holding an event on Tuesday to announce a new partnership to help students grow and expand their research programs.

“Moving forward, Rice, one of the nation’s top-ranked universities by U.S. News & World Report, and TSU, a premier historically Black university that serves more than 8,500 graduate and undergraduate students, will work toward strengthening these research and teaching relationships as well as creating new ones and fresh contingencies to partner,” TSU said.