Man fatally struck twice, including by HCSO deputy’s patrol car in NE Harris County

HCSO deputies are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, and once more by a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who was responding to the call, according to authorities.

It happened in the 14000 block of Wallisville Road in northeast Harris County shortly before midnight.

According to Maj. Susan Cotter with HCSO, witnesses told deputies they saw a man standing in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an oncoming black truck.

That black truck did not stop and instead fled the area.

As a nearby deputy was flagged by witnesses using flashing lights, Maj. Cotter said he pulled onto the scene and struck the man once more.

That man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Maj. Cotter said investigators gathered vehicle parts possibly belonging to the driver for evidence. They also plan to seek surveillance video from area businesses.

Deputies said it was unclear why the victim stood in the middle of the road.

Investigators are still looking for the driver who initially struck the victim.