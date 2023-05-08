76º

Bicyclist fatally struck by tow truck driver in southwest Houston neighborhood

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

A Bicyclist is dead after they were struck by a tow truck on Sunday evening (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A bicyclist was fatally struck by a tow truck in southwest Houston Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 5900 block of Beechnut Street near Braewick at around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, the bicyclist was crossing southbound on Braewick when it collided with the tow truck, who was driving eastbound on Beechnut.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The tow truck driver cooperated with authorities. They found no signs of intoxication in the crash.

It’s unclear if speed was a factor and if the bicyclist had lights on.

The case was forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed against the driver.

