3 suspects arrested for kidnapping, shooting man in Tanglewood area

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against three suspects accused of kidnapping and shooting a man in the Tanglewood area Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Richard Padilla, 25, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence. Didier Joel Ruiz, 22, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Juan Oliva Gomez, 22, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to HPD.

The incident happened at 5300 Huckleberry Lane at around 2:05 a.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting and learned the victim had been chased by the suspects from a nightclub on Washington Avenue, investigators said. Police said the victim’s vehicle became disabled when the suspects shot him and forced him from that location.

Further investigation led HPD SWAT officers to the 11000 block of Bentley Street, where police said the victim was found. He was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital.

SWAT officers detained Padilla, Gomez and Ruiz. After interviewing the suspects and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the suspects were charged for their alleged roles in the incident, HPD said.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.