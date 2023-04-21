‘It’s like Mario Kart’: Montgomery County residents concerned about Rayford Road intersection prone to car accidents

At Rayford Road and Fox Run in Montgomery County, north of Highway 99, a road widening project that started in 2017 wasn’t done quite right, according to some residents.

“People don’t slow down, it’s like Mario Karts. The solution is, they need to make this safer,” said Debbi Shannon, a Fox Run subdivision resident.

Shannon is not alone. Other people who live and work in the area also think that the road design is not safe and drivers travel too fast.

The road now features a serpentine curve, requiring drivers to stay within their lanes while negotiating quick hairpin turns.

At or very close to the intersection of Fox Run and Rayford, there have been 26 accidents over 28 months, according to Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack’s Office.

But, KPRC 2 also looked at the data and found that widening the search area by just a few blocks in either direction greatly increases the number of accidents, 26 in 2022 and 11 already in 2023.

Shannon and her husband started a Facebook page a few months ago.

Two cameras monitor the area and appear to catch a lot of accidents, including a rollover just five days ago.

KPRC 2 reach out to Commissioner Noack’s office to learn about plans to improve the already-improved road, which features a lot of signage, guardrails, and a reduced 25 mph speed limit.

“The design of the Rayford Road widening project that expanded the road from four to six lanes from Richards Road to the Grand Parkway also improved the safety along the Rayford curves.

According to the design engineer, before the widening project, vehicles could not travel at a safe speed above 15-20 mph along that stretch; post-construction, 30 mph in normal driving conditions is a safe speed.

To provide additional safety and awareness along the Rayford curves, Precinct 3 previously installed flashing warning signs approaching and along the westbound lanes; curve warning signs and slippery when wet warning signs with 25 mph suggested speed limit approaching Fox Run Boulevard on the eastbound side; and guardrail along both sides of the road to protect homeowners whose property backs up to Rayford Road.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Noack’s office recognizes the concerns of area residents and is considering other options, such as installing transverse rumble strips along two stretches in each direction when approaching the curves.

These rumble strips generate noise and vibration to alert drivers to slow down as they approach a change in road conditions, such as a curve or traffic signal, which may not be anticipated by an inattentive driver. These rumble strips can create noise heard by nearby residents and businesses.

In addition, the Commissioner’s Office is considering high friction surface treatment along the curves, which can help with traction on wet roads.”

According to the accident reports provided by the Department of Public Safety, along that stretch of Rayford Road since the beginning of 2021, there have been 26 accident reports generated over the past 28 months, with the most prevalent causes of those crashes being failure yield right of way at intersection (running traffic signals), failure to control speed, and driver inattention.

As Precinct 3 Commissioner Noack’s Office works to improve mobility and safety along all roads, including Rayford Road, the office encourages motorists to do their part by observing traffic signage and laws already in place.”