David’s Bridal expected to file for bankruptcy again, cut more than 9,200 jobs

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Wedding dresses are displayed in a window at a David's Bridal store in Manhattan on November 19, 2018 in New York City. The wedding dress retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company, which will continue to operate throughout bankruptcy, is coming to terms with changing consumer tastes in the wedding industry and a heavy debt load. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – David’s Bridal, a large company that sells wedding dresses and formal wear, is expected to file for bankruptcy for the second time in five years and lay off more than 9,200 people across the United States, The New York Times reported.

According to CNN, the business filed a notice about its plans with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor. The layoffs are reportedly going to start on April 14, and the process will continue until Aug. 11.

Nearly 15 Pennsylvania stores will be impacted, but officials did not mention how many stores in other states would be losing staff. David’s Bridal, based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, has over 11,000 employees.

The company shared that it is “evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway.”

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, told CNN that David’s Bridal’s actions indicate the company is in “crisis mode,” and the business could be preparing for bankruptcy or to be sold. Saunders reportedly believes the company might close some of its stores.

In 2018, the bridal business filed for bankruptcy and recovered the following year, but the COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the wedding industry, CNN said.

The recent changes at David’s Bridal come as technology and other companies are announcing thousands of layoffs. Google and Amazon are some of the businesses that are downsizing its workforce.

