PHOTOS: See the stunning rainbow stretching across Houston after Friday’s storm

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Stunning rainbow across Houston area (KPRC)

HOUSTON – After two days of rain, there was a beautiful rainbow stretching across the Houston area.

Do you have pictures of the rainbow, share them with us now click2pins.com.

Our KPRC 2 viewers sent in some amazing photos. Check them out below:

Paul Heyman

Double rainbow V looking towards the Medical Center

KPRC 2 / Click2Houston

Check out this AMAZING shot from KPRC 2 photojournalist Wladimir Moquete! 🌈 A beautiful sight on a Friday night!

Meyerwood

Double Rainbow!

Billy D

Double rainbow. Spectacular! Eastern sky from Bellaire

Diana Stillman

A double rainbow outside of the Cinemark Missouri City theater.

Missouri City
Always on vacation

Missouri City rainbow

Pins User

Rainbow over work at Al’s Formal Wear on Voss! 🌈🌈

Rickey Felts

Another rainbow

Alicia
Locutus65

Beautiful double rainbow after today's rain.

busymom2

Double rainbow 🌈

SERCA wines

Beautiful double rainbow and luminous downtown clouds

