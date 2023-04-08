PHOTOS: See the stunning rainbow stretching across Houston after Friday’s storm
HOUSTON – After two days of rain, there was a beautiful rainbow stretching across the Houston area.
Do you have pictures of the rainbow, share them with us now click2pins.com.
Our KPRC 2 viewers sent in some amazing photos. Check them out below:
Paul Heyman
Double rainbow V looking towards the Medical Center
KPRC 2 / Click2Houston
Check out this AMAZING shot from KPRC 2 photojournalist Wladimir Moquete! 🌈 A beautiful sight on a Friday night!
Billy D
Double rainbow. Spectacular!
Eastern sky from Bellaire
Diana Stillman
A double rainbow outside of the Cinemark Missouri City theater.
Pins User
Rainbow over work at Al’s Formal Wear on Voss! 🌈🌈
Locutus65
Beautiful double rainbow after today's rain.
SERCA wines
Beautiful double rainbow and luminous downtown clouds
