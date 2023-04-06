Victim’s family pleas for help in locating person of interest in 2021 deadly shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON – The family of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in west Houston is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Anthony Wright, 29, is wanted for questioning. A 2020 booking photo of Wright was released.

Anthony Wright, 29. (Houston Police Department)

Christopher Debase was shot on April 10, 2021, around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Walnut Bend Lane.

Investigators said Debase had been sitting in a SUV, along with another individual sitting in the passenger seat. Surveillance footage showe a man, possibly 6 feet tall, dressed in black and wearing what appeared to be a black face mask, approach the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The suspect was seen firing off multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking Debase at least twice.

Previous story: Police searching for people of interest in fatal shooting of man in west Houston

The suspect fled on foot, traveling southbound on Walnut Bend.

Debase was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release details if the shooting was related to a robbery or set up.

“I want to see justice for my son,” the mother of Debase said. “And I forgive, I totally forgive Anthony and whomever the shooter was or is. I forgive you, but I still want justice for my son. I do not want his death to be in vain. Where there’s a family, you just didn’t take my son, her brother, a father, a husband, a friend, a cousin, a grandson -- you just didn’t take my son, but you took a part of all of us with you.”

During the news conference, HPD released video of the possible suspect involved. The suspect is seen walking past the person of interest just before the deadly shooting.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting or the person of interest to call the HPD’s homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.