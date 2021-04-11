HPD: Man fatally shot in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot Saturday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Walnut Bend Lane.

Investigators said the victim had been sitting in an SUV along with an individual sitting in the passenger seat. Surveillance footage showed that a Black male, possibly six feet tall, dressed in black and wearing what might be a black face mask approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and fired off multiple rounds, striking the individual sitting in the driver’s seat at least twice, said Sgt. Joshua Horn with the Houston Police Departmen’s Homicide Division.

Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene on foot and traveled southbound on Walnut Bend on.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this point in the investigation, robbery does not appear to be the motive in the shooting, said Horn.