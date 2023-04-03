Mayor Turner, community leaders hold ribbon-cutting for new basketball courts at Yellowstone Schools

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined local elected officials and community leaders Monday for the ribbon cutting of the new basketball courts at Yellowstone Schools.

Yellowstone School, first of its kind in Texas, is a educational model that operates a private Christian from Pre-K 3 to 5th grade school and a public charter school, which is growing to 6th-12th grades, on one comprehensive campus, according to a release.

Maximizing both public and private funds, the hybrid approach fills a critical gap in the African American educational landscape in the city of Houston. The newly expanded project will provide a premier educational experience, including a 52,000 square foot expansion featuring classrooms, learning spaces, playgrounds, two gymnasiums, a library, art and music studios and innovation hub.

