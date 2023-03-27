Man taken into custody in hourslong SWAT standoff after shooting neighbor, self in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting his neighbor and himself is expected to face charges after a SWAT standoff at a west Houston apartment complex, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD received a call about suspicious activity at 2530 Yorktown St. at around 1:49 a.m.

According to police, a caller stated a person was having a mental breakdown and was threatening a shooting and suicide by a cop.

Officers said the suspect then threatened to shoot himself but fired shots outside of his apartment, hitting a woman that lived nearby in the foot. The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK, HPD said.

The man was on the phone with officers for several hours and at some point, investigators said he went inside his apartment and shot himself in the torso.

According to police, they are unsure if the man’s breakdown was related to him being on a narcotic.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He is expected to face several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, HPD said.