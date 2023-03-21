CenterPoint Energy loses BBB accreditation; This is what the company is saying about it

HOUSTON – CenterPoint Energy has lost its Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas accreditation due to several issues the BBB has identified, according to its website.

The entry for CenterPoint reads,

“Pattern of Complaint:

“Beginning at the end of 2021, the BBB of Greater Houston & South Texas has received numerous disputes that exhibit the following pattern.

“Those patterns included:

consumer’s property damaged and not fixed in a timely manner,

billing issues or consumers having trouble with website,

consumers having difficulty getting assistance,

long hold time,

being hung up on,

appointments made, but not kept by technicians,

the appointment was no showed,

meter/power surge/power outages issues.

“Accreditation Revocation:

“On 02/27/2023 this business’s accreditation in the BBB was revoked by the BBB’s Board of Directors due to failure by the business to adhere to the BBB requirement that Accredited Businesses meet and abide by the following standards:

“6. Address disputes forwarded by BBB quickly and in good faith.

“8. Approach all business dealings, marketplace transactions and commitments with integrity, good faith and intent to do what is reasonably expected.

“6D. Cooperate with BBB in efforts to eliminate the underlying cause of patterns of customer complaints that are identified by BBB.”

See the full entry here.

KPRC 2 received this statement from CenterPoint Energy:

“We are disappointed and surprised by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas’ decision. CenterPoint Energy has had a positive and productive relationship with the BBB for nearly 60 years and our company is in good standing with the BBB in several other locations where we do business. Moreover, less than a year ago, the Board of Directors of the BBB of Greater Houston and South Texas reaffirmed our accreditation.

“Although we decided as a company to end our affiliation with the BBB of Greater Houston and South Texas in 2022, we appreciate the BBB and the services it provides to small businesses. As always, we encourage our customers to connect with us directly through our customer service tools and channels so we can ensure the best possible experience with CenterPoint Energy. Customers can reach out to CenterPoint Energy by visiting our website at www.CenterPointEnergy.com and our social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.”