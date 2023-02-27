‘A true taste of victory’: Winners named in Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que contest

HOUSTON – The winners of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest were announced Sunday.
More than 250 barbecue teams competed from Feb. 23-25 at NRG Park.
Over the course of several days, teams from across United States competed for championship titles in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert and the Open Contest.
The contest also hosted a Jr. Cook-off, ages 8 to 14 years old. The young competitors were given a steak to prepare, and were judged on appearance, presentation, tenderness and taste.
Here are the following overall winners and winners in each category:
The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners:
Grand Champion Overall – Jasper County Go Texan Reserve
Champion Overall – McLennan County Go Texan
Brisket
Champion – Always Able But Confused Cookers
Second Place – San Augustine County Go Texan
Third Place – Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ
Ribs
Champion – Hardin County Go Texan
Second Place – Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team
Third Place – Rancho Cerveza
Chicken
Champion – Guzzlin’ Gourmets
Second Place – The Star of Texas Cooking Team
Third Place – Paloma Blanca
Go Texan
Grand Champion – Jasper County Go Texan
Reserve Champion – McLennan County Go Texan
Dutch Oven Dessert
Champion – Orange County Go Texan – TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake
Second Place – Hardin County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Third Place – Shelby County Go Texan – Nana’s German Chocolate Cake
Open Contest
Champion – Lonesome Dove Cookers – Turf and Surf
Second Place – Half Fast Cookers – Surf and Turf
Third Place – Ritch’s Raiders – Shrimp Grits
Jr. Cook-off
Champion – Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ
Second Place – Karley Aleksines, Williamson County
Third Place – Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road
Specialty Awards
Best Façade – Limestone County
Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps
Best Skit – BOHICA