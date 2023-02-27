‘A true taste of victory’: Winners named in Rodeo Houston’s World Championship Bar-B-Que contest

The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Grand Champion Overall – Jasper County Go Texan Reserve.

HOUSTON – The winners of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest were announced Sunday.

More than 250 barbecue teams competed from Feb. 23-25 at NRG Park.

Over the course of several days, teams from across United States competed for championship titles in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert and the Open Contest.

The contest also hosted a Jr. Cook-off, ages 8 to 14 years old. The young competitors were given a steak to prepare, and were judged on appearance, presentation, tenderness and taste.

Here are the following overall winners and winners in each category:

The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners:

Grand Champion Overall – Jasper County Go Texan Reserve

Champion Overall – McLennan County Go Texan

A true taste of victory 🏆



📍 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest presented by Cotton Holdings — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 26, 2023

Brisket

Champion – Always Able But Confused Cookers

Second Place – San Augustine County Go Texan

Third Place – Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ

Ribs

Champion – Hardin County Go Texan

Second Place – Metro Go Texan 5/The Worms BBQ Team

Third Place – Rancho Cerveza

Chicken

Champion – Guzzlin’ Gourmets

Second Place – The Star of Texas Cooking Team

Third Place – Paloma Blanca

Go Texan

Grand Champion – Jasper County Go Texan

Reserve Champion – McLennan County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – Orange County Go Texan – TX Ooey Gooey Pecan Cheesecake

Second Place – Hardin County Go Texan – Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Third Place – Shelby County Go Texan – Nana’s German Chocolate Cake

Open Contest

Champion – Lonesome Dove Cookers – Turf and Surf

Second Place – Half Fast Cookers – Surf and Turf

Third Place – Ritch’s Raiders – Shrimp Grits

Jr. Cook-off

Champion – Brodie Daniel, Metro Go Texan 1/BJ’s Blue Smoke BBQ

Second Place – Karley Aleksines, Williamson County

Third Place – Braxton Kolojaco, 300 Justice Road

Specialty Awards

Best Façade – Limestone County

Best Overall Theme – Saddle Tramps

Best Skit – BOHICA