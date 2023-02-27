73º

15-year-old struck, killed by oncoming vehicle near Tomball, sheriff says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in northwest Harris County Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 11400 block of Spring Cypress near Tomball.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the 15-year-old died at the scene.

The driver who allegedly struck the teen remained at the scene, Gonzalez said.

At this time, all eastbound mainlanes of Spring Cypress are shut down.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

