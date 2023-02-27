15-year-old struck, killed by oncoming vehicle near Tomball, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in northwest Harris County Monday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It happened in the 11400 block of Spring Cypress near Tomball.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the 15-year-old died at the scene.

The driver who allegedly struck the teen remained at the scene, Gonzalez said.

At this time, all eastbound mainlanes of Spring Cypress are shut down.

@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at 11400 Spring Cypress. The pedestrian, approximately 15 yrs of age, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motorist remained on scene. Currently, the eastbound lanes of Spring Cypress are shutdown. pic.twitter.com/T1Y9cC62q5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2023

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.